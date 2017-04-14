6-year-old dies after injury at Atlanta rotating restaurant

A 6-year-old child has died after he sustained head injuries at a popular Atlanta tourist location Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Police confirmed the boy was injured at the rotating restaurant at the top of the Westin hotel Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta. The boy fell and was pinned between a rotating table and a door.

Atlanta Fire said the boy was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The boy's family was visiting the city from out of town, police said.

The restaurant will remain closed for the weekend.

