5 children injured as truck drives into playground, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three children were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck that plowed into a playground at a Taylor-Berry park, according to police.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to the William Harrison Park near Oleanda and Utah Avenues around 4 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Ford pickup was operating northbound on Oleanda Avenue and for some unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle, striking the three juveniles as they played at the park’s playground.

"I see some truck just driving out of control and it just goes, 'swoo' right onto the playground and hits these kids and I'm just crying, yelling," Desmond Carter, 12, one of the children at the playground, said.

"It was a terrible scene to see, the kids looking like that," neighbor Janice McConico said. "I hope that they be okay."

Three of the children were rushed to the Norton Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition. A boy at the park said he called 911 and then went to help one of the girls that had been hit.

"When the cops showed up, I was holding her hand saying it was going to be okay," Darius Isenhoward said.

Witnesses also tell WHAS11 they saw the vehicle hit a young boy, pinning him underneath the pickup truck until rescuers were able to free him.

"The little boy was breathing real hard as he was bleeding from his nose, and he was crying for his dad," McConico said.

Police say the driver and the passenger of the pickup were taken to University Hospital, also in critical but stable condition.

Upon further investigation, police said two more juveniles were struck by debris from the collision. They ran home after the incident and later returned to the scene. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

Police have not ruled out what led up to the incident. Neighbors and witnesses told WHAS11 they saw the pickup truck speeding on the road and hitting a dip that neighbors said has caused problems in the past.

"Whatever you were doing, there are children that play on this street," Shannon Hickman-Howard, who came to pick up her cousin from the playground, said. " And people have to be more attentive to this dip sign or someone needs to do something about this dip."

"They need now to get something done because this is not going to stop," McConico said. "This is all day long. It's all day long."

