60 homeless vets get a place to call their own

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two cabinet secretaries and the Mayor of D.C. cut the ribbon today on some revolutionary new housing for homeless veterans.



Ten blocks from the Capitol, the stunning new Conway Residences have 60 units for vets trying to get off the street and another 64 apartments for low and moderate income people.



What's new is that there are full time support services on site -- social workers, mental health specialists, job counselors.



Clifford Rowe, 76, says the day he moved in was the best day of his life. And he's had some great days... and some really bad ones.



He literally looks down now on the life he used to live on the streets. The Army vet and Howard University grad never thought he'd need this kind of help.



40 years ago, he was on top of the world. He says he played bass in a band that opened up in Vegas for Elvis Presley and used to sing with the King.



Rowe says a heroin addiction almost killed him. He spent about four decades homeless, sleeping most of the time on a bench in Langdon Park in Northeast.



But always holding on to his guitars. "I'd bungee cord me across my body and if somebody pulled on it, it would jerk across and wake me up."



Two days before Christmas, a miracle. Rowe's social worker at the VA told him he could move into apartment 1002 at the Conway Residences for homeless vets. "One of the best Christmases I ever had. This is what I got for Christmas."



"I wouldn't mind living out my days right here. This is heaven to me," he said.

A survey last year found 350 homeless vets in DC on a cold night in January. That number is down by a third since 2010. And advocates are hoping this new strategy of combining homes and support staff will soon drive that number down to zero.

The vets pay 30 percent of their income as rent.



The Conway Residences are a collaboration between Community Solutions, a national non-profit, and developer McCormack, Baron, Salazar.

