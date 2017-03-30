Felon charged after attack and kidnapping of North Port elderly woman

Anthony Brigitzer (Photo: North Port Police Department)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A convicted felon who a North Port woman hired to do odd jobs for her used a stun gun and held her captive for almost eight hours on Wednesday, North Port police said.

The 70-year-old woman, Mary Corbett, was bound to a chair by suspect Anthony 'Snake' Brigitzer, 50, during a terrifying incident that police said was driven by Brigitzer's need to obtain money for drugs to maintain his methamphetamine high.

Brigitzer, who was released from prison in August of 2016, allegedly attacked the victim at her home on the 5700 block of Espanola Avenue at 9:30 a.m after he talked his way inside her residence, according to the affidavit.

North Port Police Department said that Brigitzer "wrapped his arms" around the victim and began using a stun gun on her several times. When the victim was not incapacitated by the multiple stuns, he then used duct tape to keep the woman bound to the chair.

Brigitzer then searched the victim's home and found a handgun and $30 in cash but had a change of heart and put down the money. He allegedly said "You barely have any money, you need this more than I do."

The victim was left tied to the chair until around 4:30 p.m. when Brigitzer decided to cut her free and leave the home in his pickup truck.

The victim then went to her neighbor's house to get them to contact police. The neighbor, who is Brigitzer's mother called NPPD and identified her son as the alleged attacker. Brigitzer's mother and sister reported to police that he did not live at the house, but at a hotel in Fort Myers.

Brigitzer was arrested by Lee County Sheriff's Office and transported to North Port Police Department. (Photo: North Port Police Department)

Lee County deputies located Brtigizer and placed him into custody. Brigitzer was taken to North Port for questioning and he was subsequently charged with kidnapping, grand theft of a firearm and simple battery.

