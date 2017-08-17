8-year-old Parrish girl left at wrong bus stop, alone and in a rainstorm

Student dropped off in the rain.

PARRISH, Fla. -- There were some scary moments for an 8-year-old Parrish student on the first day of school in Manatee County.

Lyla Gallo was directed to get on the wrong bus at Williams Elementary last Thursday.

There was confusion about what bus she was supposed to be on. When she didn't show up, the father alerted the school.

And then they made arrangements to drop her off at her bus stop at the entrance of the Kingsfield subdivision. But the driver left her off at the wrong entrance, by herself -- and in the rain.

Lyla knocked on doors looking for help. Dean Campbell and his wife gave her a ride home but her parents still want

"She was soaking wet because of the rain and she says I'm lost don't know where I am," Campbell says.

He says they were happy to help Lyla. “It was the right thing to do. My wife let her in use the phone. We said we'll take you home put her in the car and took her."

The parents are meeting with the school superintendent and a transportation official next week.

The Manatee School District released this statement:

The district acknowledges that the bus driver should not have dropped the student off without direct contact with a parent, especially in light of the weather and circumstances which preceded the drop off. The school principal and staff, the district’s manager of security and transportation department responded quickly and professionally to work with the parents and student to set up a detailed plan to correct the problems of the first day. The student has been successfully riding the bus to and from school since the afternoon of the second day of school.

