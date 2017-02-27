81-year-old dancing sensation steals the show in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- It's the last weekend of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and to celebrate, the city hosted a big party downtown at the historic Market Square.

Thousands packed Market Square for the third annual Rodeo Roundup.

All weekend, folks enjoyed music, rides, and lots of food.

"They've got a big bull riding thing if [families] want to do that, which I've been trying to do myself but they won't let me on there," joked Market Square's Sound Engineer, Danny Patino.

Families and tourists enjoyed the best gorditas and shish kabobs while listening to their favorite country music songs.

One cancer survivor brought, even more, life to the celebration with her dancing.

Her name is Margaret Arriaga.

Arriaga is a cancer survivor and she's about to celebrate her 82nd birthday on April 25.

"Oh man, I love it! I love dancing! That's what keeps me going. I'm a cancer survivor sweetie," said Arriaga, dressed in a gold sequin jacket with a matching hat and brown skirt.

You might recognize her if you've visited Market Square before.

Arriaga has been dancing up and down the square for four years. If there's big crowd smiling, recording something with their cell phones, most likely Arriaga is in focus.

"I know, they come and sometimes they drop in and they want to dance," she said. "I just tell them, 'Wiggle it! Wiggle it!'"

Any tip Arriaga receives, she donates it to sick children in the hospital. She figures, why stop dancing when the reward and the beat is too good?

"You have to have a lot of faith and a lot of willpower to live," said Arriaga. "Those are the two main things."