81-year-old Hudson man missing from home

Paul Daniel Wilson

Pasco County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's assistance in finding an elderly Hudson man.

Paul Daniel Wilson, 81, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has short white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black/white shirt, and black flip-flops.

Wilson is diagnosed with Type-2 Diabetes and high blood pressure and needs to take his medications for these conditions.

He was last seen at about 7 p.m. where he made the statement to his wife that he was "going home." She did not know what Paul meant by this for he has lived in Florida for over a decade; but he was born in Logansport, Indiana.

He left Hudson in a 4-door red Mistubishi Montero with Florida Handicap Tag YZ94T, to an unknown location.

Anyone who has seen Wilson or his vehicle is asked to contact 911 immediately.



(© 2017 WTSP)