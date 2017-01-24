82-year-old man accused of having 94K child porn images returns to jail

Bernard Jacobs III, 82, had his bond revoked after he was found in possession of a tablet and asked someone at his assisted living center for the Wi-Fi password. (Photo: Luke Franke, Naples Daily News)

An 82-year-old North Naples man who authorities said bragged about having the largest child porn collection on the East Coast is returning to jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday.

Bernard Jacobs III was arrested in November 2015 after Collier County sheriff’s detectives said they found at least 94,000 images and 645 videos of child pornography in his home.

Jacobs faces 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to promote. He was released from jail in March after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $300,000.

Jacobs was back in court Monday morning after prosecutors said they found evidence that he had violated the terms of his bond by possessing a computer and accessing the internet.

Jacobs was placed back under custody immediately at the Collier County Jail during a hearing at Collier County Courthouse Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in Naples. (Photo: Luke Franke/Naples Daily News)

An employee at the Brookdale senior living center, where Jacobs has been living since last summer, said she saw Jacobs at the facility’s public computer terminals and saw what she believed to be a computer in his room. She also told detectives that Jacobs had asked her for the center’s Wi-Fi password.

“He specifically asked for her assistance to access the internet,” Detective Michael McNeely testified.

Jacob’s health care surrogate testified in his defense, saying she’d never seen him in possession of a computer or tablet and had no reason to believe he was accessing the internet.

However, she did acknowledge that Jacobs had purchased a smart TV, which can connect to the internet. She said Jacobs gave the TV away when he learned it could be a problem.

Judge Christine Greider found there was not enough evidence to prove Jacobs was in possession of a computer or tablet. However, she found Jacobs in violation of his bond for having access to the internet and ordered him back to jail.

Jacob’s attorney, Jerry Berry, argued in court there is a difference between having access to the internet and actually accessing the internet.

“We don’t have anything to show he actually accessed the internet,” Berry said.

Rather than send Jacobs back to jail, Berry asked for special conditions to be added to his bond. Upcoming medical tests to determine if Jacobs is competent to stand trial will be difficult with his client behind bars, Berry said.

"He’s not in good health," Berry said. "Jail is not going to be a good place for him."

Greider denied Berry's request. Berry said after the hearing that he was disappointed in Greider’s ruling.

Jacobs, who wore a white shirt and khaki green pants, emptied his pockets and removed his belt before he was led away by bailiffs. His next court appearance is April 3.

Jacobs was initially arrested after investigators received an undisclosed tip that he had child porn at his home, according to an arrest report. Deputies searched the home in November 2015 with permission from Jacobs' wife. They found the child porn on four devices.

A detective who served the warrant said Jacobs bragged about having the largest child porn collection on the East Coast, and said he had been collecting images since third grade. He also admitted he “has a problem with his desires to see” child porn images, detectives said.

