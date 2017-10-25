9-year-old Cape Coral boy reported missing

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 9-year-old boy.

Jeremias Lopez-Domingo is described as a white/Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. hew as last seen wearing a neon "greenish-yellow" soccer jersey with the number 12 on the back, black shorts and black soccer cleats with orange heels.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez-Domingo's whereabouts is urged to contact Cape Coral police at 239-574-3223 or 911.

