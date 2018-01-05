90-year-old Tampa man missing, cold prompts safety concerns

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators searching for a missing 90-year-old man are concerned for his safety due to the cold weather.

Sebastian Francis was last seen at about 11:15 a.m. outside the Winn Dixie supermarket at 2525 N. Dale Mabry Highway. He waited in a vehicle while a family member went inside the store, but when they returned, Francis and the vehicle was gone, Tampa police said.

Francis does not have a phone, does not drive and lives several miles away from the supermarket, police said.

"Tampa Police have been searching for him for several hours and are now asking for help from the public, especially given Mr. Francis' advanced age and the prospects of a very cold night," the department said in a statement.

Francis is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding Francis' whereabouts is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV