911 dispatcher's quick thinking helps save abducted woman in trunk

RALEIGH, NC - A 911 dispatcher is credited with helping to save a North Carolina woman who was abducted and locked in her trunk.

It happened back on January 14 in Raleigh. A woman called 911 from the trunk of the moving car, but the call cut out in the middle and dispatchers weren’t able to get her back on the line, reports WNCN in Raleigh-Durham.

That’s when the night shift supervisor had an idea. He used his personal cell phone to text the number that came into the 911 call center. He texted, ‘Can you text?’ to which the woman texted back, ‘Yes’ and then ‘Help me.’

The dispatcher continued the conversation with the victim and learned she knew her alleged abductor. The dispatcher also learned they two might be heading to Fayetteville.

Verizon was also able to track the woman’s phone, which led to Nicholas Mattevi, her alleged abductor, being rescued.

It’s a frightening case, and one that comes nearly 9 years to the day that Denise Amber Lee called 911 from a cell phone from the vehicle of the man who kidnapped her.

The 911 operator asked where she was calling from. In a chilling 911 call, Lee can be heard screaming and crying, “I don’t know!”

Lee managed to get the kidnappers phone and dial 911 from the back of the car, but the operator never located her. Police discovered her body two days later.

