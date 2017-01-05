93-year-old driver critical after crash in Seminole

(Photo: WLTX)

A 93-year-old driver is in critical condition after her car ran into the back of a cement truck Thursday, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said.

According to investigators, about 1:10 p.m., a 2005 Oskosh cement truck driven by Jose Melendez, 41, of Clearwater, was stopped in traffic facing southbound on Seminole Boulevard just north of 102nd Avenue in the center lane. Meanwhile, Marion Barner, of Palm Harbor, was driving her 2003 Toyota Camry southbound on Seminole Boulevard in center lane.

The Toyota failed to stop and struck the rear of the Oshkosh, deputies said.

Witnesses on scene pulled Barner from the Toyota and called 911. She was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where she is currently listed in critical condition. Melendez was not injured.

The investigation continues.

