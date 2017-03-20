(Thinkstock)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- The same company known for its energy saving electric cars is now using its technology to help power homes.

A solar panel energy company in Sarasota is using Tesla’s battery that stores solar energy as a backup for solar panels and or outage situations. The battery acts like a generator but without fuel.

Brilliant Harvest in Sarasota is one of a few Tesla Energy Certified Installers in Florida.

The sleek futuristic battery called a Powerwall is installed in the garage. The installation along with the solar panels takes about two weeks. The price? It’s not cheap -- between $8,500 and $11,500.

