A woman's simple social media request leads to outpouring support from strangers

The power of social media allows us to all come together and relate to each other somehow-- no matter where we are-- or the circumstances.

It was 15 years ago that her father died and one woman's special request was a simple gesture that would mean the world to her.





(Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Lara Both currently lives in Germany with her family and is a part of a girls travel group on Facebook that has more than 5,000 members.

In 2001, her father was traveling for a German computer software company when he was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His name is engraved in the memorial in section S-3.

Lara posted a request for any former group members in the NYC area to place a rose in his memoriam because she wasn't able to make it to the area anytime soon.

The group's response was touching.





Dozens of other girls in the group commented on the post saying they would be happy to drop a rose off anytime she wanted them to or whenever they were in the area.

Lara says the last couple of months have been especially hard because of special events that he unfortunately did not live to see.

"I just would have liked to have him being there with me so that post and all the girls really made my day yesterday by helping me show this little sign of love. ❤️"

