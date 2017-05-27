AAA, Budweiser offering free tows this holiday weekend

( Thinkstock by Getty Images ) (Photo: ThamKC, THAM KEE CHUAN)

Tow to Go is again available by AAA during Memorial Day Weekend.

The company is offering free rides to anyone in Florida, Georgia or Tennessee, through Tuesday. Those using the service will be taken, along with their vehicles, to their home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

AAA and Anheuser-Busch started the program in 1998. Since its inception, the program has provided rides for thousands of impaired drivers in the Southeast, according to AAA.

The Tow to Go program is available to AAA members and non-members.

If you need a ride during Memorial Day Weekend, you can call (855) 2-Tow-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

