Convicted killer, former NFL star Aaron Hernandez kills self in prison, officials say

BOSTON -- Former New England Patriot and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison overnight, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Here is the message just sent out by Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.

Just last week Hernandez was acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men in the South End in July 2012.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro in June 2013.

Hernandez was a star tight end for the University of Florida from 2007-2009 and appeared in the 2009 BCS National Championship game versus Oklahoma.

