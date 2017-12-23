(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An abandoned newborn baby was found at a rest area on I-75 southbound in Marion County, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

The infant boy was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the abandonment is asked to contact Det. Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Florida's "safe haven" law allows parents to leave their unharmed newborn babies who are less than a week old at a hospital, ambulance station or with a firefighter anywhere in the state.



► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2017 WTSP-TV