WTSP
Close

Abandoned baby found inside 'Jonas Brothers' backpack in Tempe

Police are looking for a mother of a newborn that was left outside of a grocery store.

12 News , KPNX 6:34 AM. EDT June 08, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz.- The Tempe Police Department are seeking information on the abandoned newborn girl who was found Sunday evening inside a backpack in a Tempe parking lot.

New details were released Wednesday regarding the backpack in which the baby was found. It is a small black and pink Jonas Brothers backpack. 

Tempe police are asking anyone who has information on the newborn's identity, the identity of her parents or recognize the backpack to report it.


READ: Baby found abandoned in Tempe parking lot

According to Tempe police, a passerby discovered the baby, alone, wrapped in a blanket, inside the backpack placed inside a shopping cart. The parking lot is near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

RELATED: New Arizona mothers can leave newborns at safe havens, no questions asked

The newborn was apparently abandoned. The passerby notified a store manager who then called police.

If you have any information on this case, call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories