Downed utility lines shut down a section of U.S. 41 for hours Friday in Land O' Lakes.

Around 12:30 p.m., a dump truck pulled down cable lines on U.S. 41 just north of Central Boulevard, breaking four poles.

No electrical lines were impacted; however, Frontier cable service was affected.

Traffic was closed the rest of the afternoon and did not reopen until 11:30 p.m.

