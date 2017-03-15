No bond for accused kidnapper Trevor Summers

Trevor Summers (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two days after the rescue of Alisa Summers from a Ruskin home, her alleged abductor Trevor Summers made his first appearance in court.

Summers was not granted bond by the judge and will appear at a bond hearing on Monday.

Summers is facing charges of kidnapping, grand theft, domestic violence and attempted murder in the first degree. He was brought into custody on Monday after initially resisting arrest.

Summers had a self-inflicted wound to his neck as deputies attempted to arrest him.

He will continue to be held at the Orient Road Jail.

