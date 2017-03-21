Accused 'serial flasher' arrested by Sarasota deputies

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who is accused of flashing women in back in jail after another victim came forward and reported his illicit behavior to deputies.

Jacob Martinez, 20, of Bradenton. was previously out on bond following his arrest in Manatee County earlier this month in connection with three cases where he allegedly exposed himself to women.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office detectives brought Martinez back into custody Tuesday morning after a 27-year-old female saw a media report about Martinez's prior arrest and identified him as the man who allegedly fondled himself in her presence at the University Town Center parking lot on January 31.

In all the prior incidents, Martinez would drive his blue Volkswagen Jetta up to women and begin touching himself in plain view in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Martinez was charged with one count of indecent exposure and charged with $25,000 bond. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.

Deputies are still searching for more victims. Contact SCSO at 841-861-4934 if you have information on Martinez.

