Across the aisle, uproar over Preet Bharara's firing

Condemnation over President Trump's decision to fire U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara came fast and furious on Saturday, from both sides of the aisle.

Bharara refused the administration's request to resign along with 45 other U.S. attorneys across the nation and was summarily fired, sending shockwaves across New York, where the prosecutor was known to crusade against corruption in state and local governments.

"I did not resign," Bharara tweeted Saturday. "Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY (Southern District of New York) will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life."

The firing reversed a promise from Trump, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday, stating the president had initiated a call to him in November "and assured me he wanted Mr. Bharara to continue to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District."

Schumer also noted that by asking for the immediate resignations of the remaining US attorneys before their replacements have been confirmed, "the President is interrupting ongoing cases and investigations and hindering the administration of justice."

The New York Times reported late Saturday that a Trump aide placed a call to Bharara on Thursday, but the prosecutor did not return the call, citing protocols governing a president’s direct contact with federal prosecutors.

When the decision came down on Saturday, Schumer commended Bharara, saying his "relentless drive to root out public corruption, lock up terrorists, take on Wall Street, and stand up for what is right should serve as a model for all U.S. attorneys across the country. He will be sorely missed."

The senator's criticisms were echoed more harshly by other politicians.

"So much for wanting to drain the swamp. (Bharara) served with distinction and didn't care about party ... what a shame," wrote Democratic N.Y. state Sen. Todd Kaminsky.

"Trump just fired prosecutor renowned for public corruption cases. So much for the rule of law. Sad!" tweeted Rep. Hakeen Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Republicans, too, released statements condemning the respected prosecutor's firing.

"Definitely not a wise move at all if (Bharara) was asked to resign. This should immediately be reconsidered by AG Sessions. Big mistake," wrote NY Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin on Twitter Friday. He had also issued a direct plea to Sessions to spare the prosecutor. "We need him here in NY to #Draintheswamp," McLaughlin wrote.

GOP New York State Assembly leader Brian Kolb also threw support to Bharara for refusing to step down, prior to his firing. "Good for Preet, he is doing the job he was appointed to do!" Kolb tweeted early Saturday.

Bahara "is a hero. His firing was no ordinary turnover," tweeted Harvard constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe. "It was a cowardly about-face by #conmantrump fearing Bharara's investigations."

"You have been a great and fearless public servant and those are in very short supply. You will be called upon again," wrote former Democratic National Committee Chairman Howard Dean.

