Acting attorney general says Justce Dept. won't defend refugee ban

Associated Press , WTSP 7:03 PM. EST January 30, 2017

WASHINGTON - Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a Democratic appointee, says she's directed Justice Department attorneys not to defend President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees.
 
Yates said in a memo Monday that she is not convinced that Trump's order is lawful, or that its defense is consistent with the department's obligation to "always seek justice and stand for what is right."
 
Yates was appointed deputy attorney general by President Barack Obama. She became acting attorney general once Loretta Lynch left the position.
 
Her directive will be in place until she leaves the department, which will happen once the Senate confirms Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general.
 

