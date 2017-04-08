Activists: Coalition airstrike on boat kills 7 civilians

An F/A-18F Super Hornet takes off from the US navy's super carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) ("Ike") in the Mediterranean Sea on July 7, 2016. The US aircraft carrier is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the US 6th Fleet area of operations. Air Wings embarked aboard conducted strikes against the terrorist group ISIL in Libya, Iraq and Syria. / AFP / ALBERTO PIZZOLI (Photo credit should read ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI)

BEIRUT (AP) - Syrian activists opposed to the Islamic State group say aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition have struck a boat carrying people fleeing fighting between the extremists and U.S.-backed fighters, killing at least seven civilians.



Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said a boat carrying about 40 people was hit as it was crossing the Euphrates River in the northern province of Raqqa. It said the bodies of a woman and her six children were recovered.



The Sound and Picture group that traces atrocities in areas held by IS also reported the same casualty estimates.



The attack occurred in the Shuaib al-Zeker area near where U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have been on the offensive against IS under the cover of coalition airstrikes.

