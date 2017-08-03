Activists dress as orcas, protest at SeaWorld

The animal rights activists who got attention after throwing back a fisherman's catch posted a video on their YouTube channel showing a protest at SeaWorld's water park.

The video posted by That Vegan Activist Family shows protesters dressing up as orcas and holding up a sign saying "SeaWorld Kills."

SeaWorld has been a target of protests in the past over its reported treatment of killer whales.

The protesters were escorted out of the park.

That Vegan Activist Family gained notoriety last month when it posted a video of a boy approaching a man fishing in St. Petersburg, asking him to stop fishing. Later, a man argues with the fisherman, then throws back a fish the man had caught.

No one was charged in that incident, nor in another incident where the group went into a Chick-fil-A and called employees "animal killers," because they were gone before law enforcement arrived.

