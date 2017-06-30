WTSP
Advice from police: Don't do this!

June 30, 2017

Driving with items attached to your vehicle can be dangerous.  But when there are this many items, it can be downright scary!

The New Hampshire State Police posted this photo of a minivan they pulled over to warn people of the danger.  The photo was posted on Wednesday, and as of Friday morning, already had more than 2,400 shares.

Drivers, take the advice…and don’t do this!

 

