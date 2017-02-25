FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. – After more than 70 years, a Fayette County man is finally getting an indoor toilet.

Since 1947, 82-year-old Walter Prayor has made the long walk from his backdoor to an outhouse located about 50 yards behind his home.

Prayor has lived in the four-room house his whole life; the outhouse is the only bathroom he’s ever had.

“It's better than nothing,” Prayor said. “It will hide you.”

Walter uses the outhouse for a toilet and a small basin inside the home to bathe.

But since the home got running water in the 1980s, he's wanted an indoor bathroom.

His daughter, Francine, grew up in the home using the outhouse. She has tried to get her dad to move in with her, but he's refused.

“This is his home,” she said. “I have wanted him to come stay with me. But this is his home and he doesn't want to depart from it. So I wouldn't take that away from him.”

Meals on Wheels delivers food to Walter at his home every week. When the coordinator asked him what he wanted for Christmas this winter, she was shocked when he asked for an indoor bathroom. She didn't realize he didn't have one.

They got in touch with Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity to help raise money to build it for him.

Francine says she was overwhelmed by their kindness.

The group started a fundraising page to help build the bathroom in Walter's house.

Walter said he’s grateful for their help.

“I'm so glad they're getting me a bathroom, I didn't know what to do,” he said. “I didn't know whether to kiss them or hug them.”

Habitat for Humanity hopes to have the funds raised by this summer to put the bathroom inside.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page created to help Walter

