After close call, will city make changes on Bayshore Blvd.?

TAMPA -- On Tuesday, we told you about the potential dangers created by a construction project along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa.



The city is in the process of replacing 23 concrete panels which have been hollowed out from underneath by salt water intruding behind the sea wall that runs along the 4.5 mile stretch of roadway.



As a result, pedestrians are being forced to cross the busy roadway at an area where there are no traffic lights, no crosswalks and no warning signs.

This morning, a person well-known to many in the Tampa Bay area, was nearly struck by a car.



Was this predictable? Should it serve as a warning to city officials? And what, if anything, are they planning to do differently in light of this?



Find out, tonight on 10 News.

