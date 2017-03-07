After kid has his lunch money stolen, Clearwater police to bring him food

Clearwater Police Department badge. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- "Nobody steals a kid's lunch money."

Clearwater Police Department posted this line from an officer on its Facebook Tuesday morning after an incident where a Skycrest Elementary student had his lunch money stolen.

According to CPD, the 10-year-old student was walking to school Monday and counting his lunch money when an unidentified suspect grabbed the money and ran away.

CPD announced it is planning on visiting Skycrest Elementary today around noon to give the child lunch.

Watch 10News tonight for the story on the officers' kind gesture.

CPD said that the suspect may be of high school age. If you have information on this incident, call police at 727-562-4242.

