Company confirms search for alternatives after report on $400 baby formula

A company providing baby formula to military companies said it has been researching more cost effective methods, since being contacted by First Coast News about a military mother's concern.

Since December, First Coast News' On Your Side team has been looking into why TRICARE insurance paperwork shows payments of $427 for a 14 oz can of hypoallergenic baby formula. On the formula company's website, the same can is priced $46.

See full story: Military healthcare spending over $400 for $40 can of formula

TRICARE officials with the Department of Defense said the formula, along with other similar products, are the few items that don't have a set nationwide price, or Medicare rate. As a result, it creates a rate for each state using claims data. Florida's prevailing 'state rate' translates to 27 cents per calorie, transforming the product into a $432 can.

Kathryn Stalmack, Vice President of BioScrip, the company identified in First Coast News' initial report, explained in an email Wednesday her company's efforts since learning about this case.:

“BioScrip employs a committed Federal Health Services team who have been analyzing this case with Humana Military over the past six months. The discussions have included evaluating several alternatives to the current TRICARE reimbursement methodology. While neither BioScrip, nor Humana Military, can change the TRICARE pricing model, these alternatives may be more cost effective to the government and the beneficiary in the future.”

Stalmack also said all TRICARE providers have to adhere to the guidelines for billing, and all charges include a discount off the rate.

The price rate TRICARE set for meal replacement (or enteral) formula was re-approved in March, according to TRICARE's website.

