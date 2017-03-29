AG Bondi to serve on White House opioid panel

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi faced questions over her commitment to the gay community after she argued against same-sex marriage. WTSP photo

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was named Wednesday by President Donald Trump to a new commission aimed at combating opioid abuse.

The commission will be headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

“I am honored to be appointed to the President’s Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission. Thousands of Americans each year die from drug overdoses," Bondi said in a statement.

"I want to thank the President of the United States, Governor Christie and many others for caring about this deadly epidemic."

Bondi has been rumored to be in line for a White House job because of her early support for Trump's candidacy and her service on the president's transition team.

© 2017 WTSP-TV