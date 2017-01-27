Ahoy, mates! Safety first this Gasparilla weekend

Gasparilla 2014 (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – As the city of Tampa prepares to defend itself from a mob of pirates determined to take over the city on Saturday, police have been working diligently behind the scenes to make sure this year’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest is a fun and safe experience for the hundreds of thousands of people planning to attend.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Steve Hegarty says officials will continue their zero-tolerance policy for underage drinking, which he credits for lowering the amount of incidents in recent celebrations. “"If you're not old enough, we're going to enforce the law. I think, perhaps in the past, people have looked the other way, and that can cause problems,” he said.



In addition to having uniformed and plain-clothes officers along the parade route and in the crowds, county and state agencies will also be assisting with security. Fish and Wildlife Commission officials will be out on the water monitoring for drunken boaters and general water safety, and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Officials will also be assisting with crowd control.

Additionally, this year, law enforcement officials from other agencies across the country will be immersed in the Gasparilla security experience with the hopes of walking away with useful tips on how to secure an event of this size.

For those attending this year’s festivities on Saturday, remember no weapons , tents, grills, glass containers or Styrofoam cups of any kind will be allowed.

