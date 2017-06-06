Aide: Trump proposes a solar border wall

Traffic in the US enters Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing, the world's busiest, on June 27, 2008 in Tijuana, Mexico.(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is raising the idea of lining his proposed southern border wall with solar panels.



That's according to a GOP aide with knowledge of a meeting Tuesday where Trump discussed the idea. The meeting with GOP congressional leaders focused on health care, tax reform and other agenda items, but Trump also used the opportunity to muse about putting solar panels on the wall he hopes to build between the U.S. and Mexico.



The GOP aide spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting.



The new border wall itself remains unbuilt, with Senate Democrats opposed to funding it, so the prospect that it will ever be lined with solar panels may be farfetched.



