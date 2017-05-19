Air passenger detained in Honolulu after trying to break into cockpit

American Airlines passenger planes are seen on the tarmac at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, June 8, 2015. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images)

A passenger was detained in Honolulu Friday after a disturbance during a flight from Los Angeles, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement.

American Airlines confirmed in a statement that law enforcement officers board American Airlines Flight 31 due to a "passenger disturbance." The flight landed safely at 11:35 a.m., American Airlines said.

Sources told CBS affiliate KGMB that a man tried to break through the cockpit door. The TSA says intial reports are he became belligerent on board and was subdued by an airline employee and an off-duty Honolulu police officer, CBS News' Kris Van Cleave reports.

The plane was escorted into Honolulu by two F-22 fighter jets.

An Instagram user also uploaded a video of the incident, writing that "someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu. We were greeted by the FBI."



The FBI has not yet returned a request for comment.

There were 181 passengers and six crew members, American Airlines told the Associated Press. She was not aware of injuries.

