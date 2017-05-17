Airline to start charging $30 to have baby sit on your lap

(Thinkstock)

We’ve reported multiple times on add-on fees that airlines charge. But now one airline is making headlines for – yes – a fee to take your baby onboard.

According to 9News in Australia, Jetstar has begun charging parents $30 to have their child under the age of 2 on their lap on each leg of domestic flights. For international flights, the baby fee is $50 for each let.

The airline says pre-existing bookings will not be affected

