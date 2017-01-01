Screening false alarm prompts evacuation at Tampa International

Airside F at Tampa International Airport. Photo: Garin Flowers (Photo: Brown, Scott)

A false alarm related to a bag in a screening device prompted an hour-long evacuation of a terminal at Tampa International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to airport officials.

Airside F, the TIA terminal servicing American Airlines, British Airways and several other carriers, was cleared following the shutdown, which started at 1:11 p.m.

No other incidents were reported, and the rest of the airport stayed operational.

10News reporter Garin Flowers spoke to Zealand Shannon, a Tampa college student, about the ordeal.

"We went to the Cayman Islands for New Year's and we were coming back home," Shannon said.

He said his family was stuck on their plane on the tarmac because they were set to disembark through the affected terminal.

The flight's captain repeatedly told the passengers that there was no timetable for getting off the plane and he had no idea what was happening inside the terminal, according to Shannon.

Evacuation caused by false alarm related to a bag in a screening device. — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) January 1, 2017

(© 2017 WTSP)