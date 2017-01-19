Alafia River Rendezvous takes you back in time

Sunset over the Alafia River Rendezvous in Homeland, Polk County.

Homeland, FL - If the Gasparilla Children's Parade is not your speed this weekend you can always step back in time to the 1840's at the Alafia River Rendezvous in Polk County. It's the largest living history event in the Southeast. While thousands of reenactors have been camped out there for days. It's open to the public Friday 1/20 and Saturday 1/21.

There's shops for period items, food vendors, music, and a whole lot of history to see. While some shops go modern for the weekend and take credit cards, we suggest you bring cash. Also make sure you bring good walking shoes, there's a lot of walking involved depending on how much of the grounds you plan to see.

Tickets:

$10 Adults

$5 Seniors, Ages 4-15

Free 3 and under

The Alafia River Rendezvous is located in Homeland, Polk County near Bartow at 1000 Old Fort Meade Rd, Bartow, FL 33830.

For more information check out the Florida Frontiersmen visitor's flyer by clicking here.

