Alert issued after man with gun reported at Ohio community college

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus State Community College issued a warning that a man was armed with a gun at a campus building.
The alert was published on Twitter around 10 a.m. and said that a man who was possibly armed with a gun was on campus at the TL building on Cleveland Avenue, CBS affiliate WBNS reported Wednesday morning.
CSCC Alert: A B/M, brn jacket, blk shirt, blk sweat pants, reported to have a gun on the Columbus Campus in the TL Building.— Columbus State (@cscc_edu) March 8, 2017
Campus security told WBNS that there was no lockdown issued and the building was cleared around 10:30 a.m.
