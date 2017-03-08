Alert issued after man with gun reported at Ohio community college

Reports of a man with a gun at the Columbus State Community College TL building prompted a warning on Twitter. (Photo: Columbus State Community College)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus State Community College issued a warning that a man was armed with a gun at a campus building.

The alert was published on Twitter around 10 a.m. and said that a man who was possibly armed with a gun was on campus at the TL building on Cleveland Avenue, CBS affiliate WBNS reported Wednesday morning.

CSCC Alert: A B/M, brn jacket, blk shirt, blk sweat pants, reported to have a gun on the Columbus Campus in the TL Building. — Columbus State (@cscc_edu) March 8, 2017

Campus security told WBNS that there was no lockdown issued and the building was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

