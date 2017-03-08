WTSP
Alert issued after man with gun reported at Ohio community college

10News Staff , WTSP 10:54 AM. EST March 08, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Columbus State Community College issued a warning that a man was armed with a gun at a campus building.

The alert was published on Twitter around 10 a.m. and said that a man who was possibly armed with a gun was on campus at the TL building on Cleveland Avenue, CBS affiliate WBNS reported Wednesday morning.

Campus security told WBNS that there was no lockdown issued and the building was cleared around 10:30 a.m.

