Alessi Bakery takes prices back to 1912 to celebrate 105th anniversary

TAMPA, Fla. - Coconut macaroons and brownies for 39 cents?

Guava pastries and eclairs for 49 cents?

That's how much those items cost at Alessi Bakery when it opened in 1912, and those prices will stick this weekend as the Tampa staple celebrates its 105th anniversary.

Other discounted items include Cuban sandwiches for $4.99, deviled crab for $2.99 and a $4 discount off seven inch cakes.

Anniversary t-shirts will be given away and children will receive a free cookie during the event.

The celebration will take place at the bakery's West Cypress Street location from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

© 2017 WTSP-TV