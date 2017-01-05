Close Alexa Gifts Child places expensive order with Alexa WFAA 8:07 AM. EST January 05, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eaglet getting fed Egg-citing birth has thousands of views Dog seriously hurts Tampa owners Pesticide safety concerns Doctors gear up for medical marijuana Weather Forecast Eaglet comforted by parents Protest to keep courtesy busing More Stories Pasco shelter full of strays since Christmas Jan. 4, 2017, 3:53 p.m. AT&T offering free Uber rides in Tampa over weekend Jan. 4, 2017, 11:26 p.m. Grandma opens fire on would-be robber Jan. 4, 2017, 11:05 p.m.