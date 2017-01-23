Alleged drunk driver hits Pasco deputy's cruiser

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pasco sheriff's office deputy suffered minor injuries during a crash involving an alleged drunk driver on Fox Hollow Drive on Sunday night.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. when Deputy Sharon Loppolo was stopped for a red light in her marked cruiser at the intersection of Fox Hollow Drive and Regency Park Boulevard in Port Richey.

Florida Highway Patrol said that Davy L.Sanders, 33, of Port Richey, failed to stop his Mercury S.U.V. in time and crashed into the back of the car. Loppolo was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital for treatment.

Following the crash, Sanders allegedly showed signs of impairment but did not submit to sobriety testing or submitting a breath test, FHP said. He was booked on charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with property damage, careless driving, possession of an open container and an improper license tag display.

Sanders was taken to the Pasco County Jail in Land O'Lakes.

