Alleged DUI driver crashes into Pinellas deputy's cruiser

Kimberly L. Kuhlow (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman suspected of driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a sheriff's office cruiser and leaving the scene.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 19 Frontage Road south of 150th Avenue North in unincorporated Clearwater when driver Kimberly L. Kuhlow, 44, of New Port Richey, crashed her Hyundai Elantra into Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tiffany Ashcom's cruiser.

According to PCSO, Dep. Ashcom had stopped her cruiser in the northbound lane of the roadway for a disabled vehicle to stop oncoming traffic. The vehicle's emergency lights were activated and the deputy was awaiting a tow truck when Kuhlow's car crashed into the cruiser's drivers side.

Kuhlow then continued driving and did not stop to assist. She was stopped a short time later by other deputies. During the traffic stop, deputies said Kuhlow appeared to be under the influence. She was taken to Pinellas County Jail and charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Neither Kuhlow nor Dep. Ashcom were injured in the crash.

(© 2017 WTSP)