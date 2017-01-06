Alleged Fla. shooter's NJ aunt: 'I don't know why this happened'

Esteban Santiago pictured in the hospital with his newborn son in September 2016. (Photo: Keldy Ortiz/NorthJersey.com)

The alleged gunman who killed at least five people at the Fort Lauderdale airport was born in New Jersey and was happy after the recent birth of a son, said his aunt, who lives in Union City.

ORIGINAL STORY: Five dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale aiport; gunman in custody

Santiago Esteban, 26, had been identified by authorities in Florida as the man they arrested following a shooting near a baggage claim area that left five dead and eight injured.

His aunt, Maria Ruiz, who lives in Union City, said that he was an Army veteran who served two years in Iraq, and came back acting strangely. However, she said that he “was happy with the kid” after the birth of his child last year.

“I don’t know why this happened,” she said during an interview at her Union City home Friday afternoon.

FBI agents arrived at her home on 20th Street in Union City as she spoke to reporters.

The shooting broke out around noon next to the baggage claim area at Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines. Witnesses said the gunman fired randomly at people gathered near a baggage carousel, reloading several times.

One passenger, Mark Lea, told MSNBC the man was "just randomly shooting people" with a 9 mm pistol, without saying a word to anyone. After emptying about 3 magazines of bullets, the shooter then got down on the ground, spread-eagled and waited for police to arrive.

Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, had initially identified the gunman as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago and said he was carrying a military identification card.

Maria Cedeño, a Broward County resident who had just gotten off a Delta flight from Atlanta, told The Record that she took refuge in a Terminal 2 bathroom, where she said two armed female officers from the Sheriff’s Department carrying guns and flashlights were looking around. She said FBI agents were also in the airport.

Maria Ruiz, aunt of 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, the Florida shooting suspect, talks to reporters in her apartment in Union City. (Photo: Viorel Florescu/NorthJersey.com)

“The most impactful thing is to see members of the sheriff walking around with guns and checking the bathroom right now,’’ said Cedeño.

She said through a loud speaker officials are telling those in the airport to “stay where you are,” and to only respond to command of officers, but that some people who were in the bathroom had stepped out. She said outside the bathroom she could see people sitting along the wall on their mobile devices.

Cedeño said she had heard from her daughter, who was keeping her abreast of the news, that a person from her flight may have been one of the victims of the shooting. Cedeño said she was on her way to baggage claim, but fortunately made a stop in the restroom.

“I could have been there in that moment,’’ said Cedeño.

NorthJersey.com