Alligator killed when car hits it on I-75

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW

An alligator was killed when it was struck by a car on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County on Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a 2014 Ford Edge driven by Jennifer Miller Rosinski, 34, of Cooper City, was northbound on I-75 just south of Toldeo Blade Boulevard about 9:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a 9-foot alligator was crossing the interstate.

The Ford hit the gator, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle spun and went into the median, where it overturned several times until coming to rest on its left side in the median.

Rosinski was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in North Port with minor injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife personnel took away the gator's body.

