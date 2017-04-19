Alligator on Veterans Expressway causes delays

An alligator was caught on the Veterans Expressway on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol via Twitter)

TAMPA -- Drivers on the Veterans Expressway Wednesday morning were caught in traffic, but not as a result of a typical fender-bender.

It was an alligator in the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol's Sgt. Steve Gaskins posted images of trappers corralling and removing the large gator this morning.

Veterans Expy early morning visitor safely removed! pic.twitter.com/FnPy8JArvc — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) April 19, 2017

Alligators, whether they are popping out of storm drains, getting their hides handed to them by horses or becoming unwelcome front door visitors, are everywhere and this morning proved that even the concrete confines of a major expressway are not off limits to the reptile.





© 2017 WTSP-TV