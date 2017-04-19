WTSP
Alligator on Veterans Expressway causes delays

10News Staff , WTSP 9:36 AM. EDT April 19, 2017

TAMPA -- Drivers on the Veterans Expressway Wednesday morning were caught in traffic, but not as a result of a typical fender-bender.

It was an alligator in the roadway.

Florida Highway Patrol's Sgt. Steve Gaskins posted images of trappers corralling and removing the large gator this morning.

Alligators, whether they are popping out of storm drains, getting their hides handed to them by horses or becoming unwelcome front door visitors, are everywhere and this morning proved that even the concrete confines of a major expressway are not off limits to the reptile.


