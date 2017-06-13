Amazon Has Some Competition With A Surprising Competitor

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Mom of slain lottery winner claims jackpot
-
Pulse survivor revisits the nightclub memorial
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
Sessions testifies to senators
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
More Stories
-
London police: At least 6 dead as blaze ravages…Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
-
One dead, four injured in Hillsborough County stabbingJun 14, 2017, 3:45 a.m.
-
Hillsborough leaders vote to move Tampa Bay Next…Jun 14, 2017, 6:58 a.m.