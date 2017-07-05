Amazon hiring people in Florida to work from home

Amazon

Looking for a job with a reasonable commute? Amazon is looking for people in Florida to work from home!

Amazon posted that they’re looking for seasonal employees to work full time hours. According to the posting, the right candidate will ‘think outside the box, solve problems, answer questions, and resolve concerns presented by our Amazon customers.’

The virtual contact center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, so the ideal candidate should be able to work nights, weekends, early mornings, holidays or whenever needed.

The pay is $10 per hour and includes training, the opportunity for bonuses and resources provided by the company.

The states they’re looking for people in are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

If you’re interested in applying, tap or click here.



