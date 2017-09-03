AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old Orange County girl

APOPKA, Fla. - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Makayla Fischer is described as a black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with maroon braids. She was last seen on the 1400 block of Elderton Drive in Apopka wearing a light multi-colored tank top nightgown.

Makayla may be with Darrell Mills, 50, described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or dial 911.

AMBER Alert Activation Criteria

The child must be under 18 years of age.

There must be a clear indication of an abduction.

The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

There must be a detailed description of child, abductor and/or vehicle to broadcast to the public.

The activation must be recommended by the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

© 2017 WTSP-TV