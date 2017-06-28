Father, grandfather charged following Amber Alert

GALENA PARK, Texas - The father of a 22-month-old boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been taken into custody.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for 22-month-old Jesus Ludena and his father, Alejandro Sebastian Ludena, last seen in Galena Park.

According to police, Alejandro Ludena and Jesus's mother got into an argument, and Alejandro Ludena left with the boy.

“He hit me with his fists like five times. I don’t know. I was on the floor. I couldn’t get up,” said mother Juana Hoy. “Oh man! The worst. The worst. The worst of my life. I don’t care about my face. I don’t care about anything. I just care about my baby. And I want him in jail, that’s it.”

Harris County Sheriff's deputies tracked Jesus and Alejandro Ludena to the Palace Inn Hotel off of FM 1960. Alejandro Ludena surrendered without incident.

Deputies learned that Ludena's father, 70-year-old Michael Ludena, rented the room for his son. Michael was detained by deputies and has been charged with hindering apprehension.

Michael Ludena

Alejandro Ludena faces a charge of burglary with intent to commit domestic violence.

Deputies say the boy is OK and was reunited with his mother overnight.

A spokeswoman for Texas Child Protective Services confirmed case workers are now investigating the incident.

