Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Florida boy

Dominic Caprio, 4, was last seen in the 100 block of Regions Way in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old Jupiter boy.

Dominic Caprio was last seen in the 100 block of Regions Way in Jupiter, Florida.

Caprio may be with 60-year-old Elizabeth Caprio and 64-year-old Luis Caprio.

Authorities believe the three could be traveling in a 2013 blue BMW 740i with the Florida tag number CBDB47.

Dominic Caprio has a red or pink birthmark on the back of his neck. The 4-year-old boy was last seen wearing a gray pajama top with dinosaurs and green shorts.

WPEC reports the FLDE has arrested Blanca Castro for the kidnapping of Dominic Caprio. Officers say authorities have not located the child and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on Caprio’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jupiter Police Department at (561)799-4447 or 911.

Florida Amber Alert issued for Dominic Caprio. (Photo: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

